Deputy fatally shoots individual with knife in Frenchtown Township, sheriff's office says

Law enforcement is investigating after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a deputy fatally shot an individual who had a knife in Frenchtown Township, Michigan, on Sunday morning.

The deputy responded to the area of North Dixie Highway and Interstate 75 at 11:08 a.m. for a report of a person who "threatened a citizen while soliciting money," the sheriff's office said.

According to officials, the deputy made contact with the individual and reported that they had a knife.

The deputy said they then deployed their Taser twice before firing two gunshots, striking the individual, the sheriff's office said. Officials have yet to disclose whether the individual was brandishing the knife at the time of the shooting.

According to law enforcement, the individual died at the scene despite medical aid provided by the deputy and emergency personnel.

Officials said the deputy is on standard administrative leave while the Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigates the shooting.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.