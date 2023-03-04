The Saturday Six: Scientist's historic bug discovery at Walmart, dental device controversy and more
The weekend is finally here.
During yet another busy news week, we learned that Americans in their 30s are racking up debt faster than any other generation, reported on a study that said walking just 11 minutes per day could lower the risk of stroke and heart disease and we discovered which of the world's beaches are the 25 best.
Also, Vanessa Bryant and her family settled claims over the Kobe Bryant crash site photos, U.S. agencies were given 30 days to remove TikTok from federal devices after a White House directive, and a study found that the artificial sweetener erythritol is linked to heart attack and stroke.
But that's not nearly all.
Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.
- A dental device called an anterior growth guidance appliance, or AGGA, was sold to fix the jaws of patients. Instead, some say it caused catastrophic harm to their teeth. From the story: More than 10,000 dental patients have been fitted with an Anterior Growth Guidance Appliance, or "AGGA," according to court records. But the unproven and unregulated dental device, often costing patients about $7,000, has not been evaluated by the FDA, according to a months-long joint investigation by KHN and CBS News. The FDA relies on device companies to submit new products for evaluation, and because the AGGA was never submitted, it has been sold to patients without that government review. Watch the video above.
- New words were added this week to Dictionary.com, including "petfluencer" and "rage farming." From the story: The update, published on Feb. 28, includes 313 new words. Many words address modern situations. For example, "rage farming" is the tactic of using inflammatory content to garner a response on social media and "pinkwashing" refers to the way corporations superficially acknowledge and support LGBTQ+ rights while also supporting anti-LGBTQ causes.
- A giant flying bug found at an Arkansas Walmart turned out to be a "super-rare" Jurassic-era insect. From the story: The discovery of the Arkansas specimen "represents a new state record and the first specimen recorded in eastern North America in over 50 years," Skvarla said in his research.
- If you come across a bear, don't push a slower friend down so you can escape. From the story: The National Park Service issued the warning on Tuesday, saying that you should refrain from pushing down someone slower "even if you feel the friendship has run its course."
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a rise in stomach illnesses caused by infections with drug-resistant bacteria that leaves doctors with few antibiotic options to treat patients. From the story: Outbreaks of Shigella bacteria often spread through contaminated food and water, via surfaces, or through sex. Symptoms of the disease it causes, a form of dysentery named shigellosis, include fever and diarrhea.
- Lastly, we found out which college majors lead to the highest — and lowest — pay. From the story: College students are encouraged to pursue their interests, ranging from aerospace engineering to theology. But those choices can have a profound impact on their job opportunities and career earnings, with some grads enjoying much higher incomes than others, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
See you next week.
