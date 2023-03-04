The Saturday Six: Scientist's historic bug discovery at Walmart, dental device controversy and more

Lawsuits claim dental device wrecked teeth A dental device was sold to fix jaws but some patients claim it wrecked their teeth 09:02

The weekend is finally here.

During yet another busy news week, we learned that Americans in their 30s are racking up debt faster than any other generation, reported on a study that said walking just 11 minutes per day could lower the risk of stroke and heart disease and we discovered which of the world's beaches are the 25 best.

A woman relaxes on the beach at Grace Bay in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. Getty Images

Also, Vanessa Bryant and her family settled claims over the Kobe Bryant crash site photos, U.S. agencies were given 30 days to remove TikTok from federal devices after a White House directive, and a study found that the artificial sweetener erythritol is linked to heart attack and stroke.

But that's not nearly all.

Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.

