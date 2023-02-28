Here are the world's 25 best beaches — and top 10 in the U.S.

Some of the world's most breathtaking beaches are located right here in the U.S., in Florida, Georgia and Hawaii, according to a new list from Tripadvisor.

The list, released Tuesday as part of its Travelers' Choice Awards, breaks down the online travel platform's top 25 best beaches in the world, including what makes each one special. Some destinations boast clear waters and black sands while others are tucked behind thick forests with ravishing cliffsides. Three of the beaches are stateside, with the remaining 22 in far-flung destinations like Aruba, Greece, Iceland and Tanzania.

"So whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travelers — and it might even convince the most ardent beach skeptics to embrace some time on the sand," Tripadvisor's Editorial Head Sarah Firshein said in a statement Tuesday.

Driftwood Beach at Jekyll Island in Georgia was ranked the No. 12 top beach in the world in 2023 by Tripadvisor. Driftwood Beach at Jekyll Island, Georgia. (Photo by: Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Tripadvisor list lands just as experts predict this year will feature travelers vacationing in not-so-typical places. Travelers in 2023 have been enjoying time off in places like Princeville in Kauai, Hawaii, and Kefalonia, Greece, according to a joint study from Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo. In the U.S., travelers are showing interest in cities like Missoula, Montana; Oneonta, New York; Nampa, Idaho, and Bristol, Rhode Island, the study found.

Tripadvisor's top 25 beaches are:

Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Eagle Beach in Eagle Beach, Aruba Cable Beach in Broome, Australia Reynisfjara Beach in Vik, Iceland Grace Bay Beach in Grace Bay, Providenciales in Turks and Caicos Praia da Falesia in Olhos de Agua, Portugal Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island, Andaman Spiaggia dei Conigli in Lampedusa, Italy Varadero Beach in Varadero, Cuba Ka'anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island, Georgia Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman Islands La Concha Beach in Donostia, Spain Kelingking Beach in Nusa Penida, Bali Playa de Muro Beach in Playa de Muro, Spain Playa Manuel Antonio in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nungwi Beach in Nungwi, Tanzania Falassarna Beach in Falassarna, Greece Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, Cyprus Playa Norte in Isla Mujeres, Mexico Magens Bay in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Balos Lagoon in Kissamos, Greece

Tripadvisor also released its list of top 10 beaches in the U.S.:

Ka'anapali Beach in Maui, Hawaii Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island, Georgia Hanalei Beach in Kauai, Hawaii Ho'okipa Beach Park in Maui, Hawaii Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, Florida Cannon Beach in Cannon Beach, Oregon Coronado Beach in Coronado, California Ogunquit Beach in Ogunquit, Maine La Jolla Cove in La Jolla, California

Tripadvisor built its list drawing on millions of reviews that travelers submitted on its website last year.

"Pristine beach that never seems to end," said one traveler or Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida. The U.S. beach ranked No. 11 on Tripadvisor's 2023 list of the World's Top Beaches. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

"Pristine beach that never seems to end," one traveler wrote about Florida's Siesta Beach. "Photographer's dream. A place in the sun that warrants returning again and again."

Another traveler raved about Cuba's Varadero Beach, calling it "postcard perfect."

"The water was the bluest I've ever seen and the sand was powdery white," the reviewer said.