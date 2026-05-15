Delta Air Lines adding 2 flights for Detroit Lions game in Germany

In anticipation of Detroit Lions fans heading to Germany in November, Delta Air Lines announced it is adding two flights to Munich for the Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots.

The airline says the nonstop flights from Detroit would depart on Nov. 11 and return on Nov. 16. Additionally, the airline is adding two flights from Atlanta to Madrid for the Falcons' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"All four flights will be operated on Delta's Airbus A330 aircraft, providing customers with a range of onboard experiences including Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort and Delta Main," Delta said.

"As the official airline of the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions, Delta looks forward to serving fans of both teams heading to their respective games in Madrid and Munich – connecting these fandoms with opportunities to cheer on their teams, whether at home or around the world."

Flights can be booked on Delta Air Lines' website or the Fly Delta app.

The matchup will be the Lions' first international game since 2015.

Detroit released its official 2026 schedule on Thursday, with Week 1 set for Sunday, Sept. 13, against the New Orleans Saints.

The is coming off a 9-8 season in 2025, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Now, with staff and player changes, the Lions are looking to turn this upcoming season around and return to the top of the NFC North.

Note: The video above originally aired on April 24, 2026.