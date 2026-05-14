Detroit Lions release 2026 schedule, will play New Orleans Saints in Game 1
The Detroit Lions released their official 2026 season schedule, with the first matchup set at home against the New Orleans Saints.
The schedule followed the announcement that the Lions would host the Super Bowl runner-up, the New England Patriots, in Germany, and the Ben Johnson-led Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. The Lions and Bears have met 20 times on Thanksgiving, and last faced off on Turkey Day in 2024, with Detroit holding on for a 23-20 win.
Detroit is coming off a 9-8 season in 2025, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Now, with staff and player changes, the Lions are looking to turn this upcoming season around and return to the top of the NFC North.
Detroit Lions full 2026 schedule:
- Sept. 12: at home against New Orleans Saints (FOX)
- Sept. 17: at Buffalo Bills (PRIME)
- Sept. 27: at home against New York Jets (FOX)
- Oct. 4: at Carolina Panthers (NBC)
- Oct. 11: at Arizona Cardinals (FOX)
- BYE WEEK
- Oct. 25: at home against Green Bay Packers (FOX)
- Nov. 1: at home against Minnesota Vikings (FOX)
- Nov. 8: at Miami Dolphins (FOX)
- Nov. 15: in Germany against New England Patriots (FOX)
- Nov. 22: at home against Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS)
- Nov. 26: at home against Chicago Bears (CBS)
- Dec. 6: at Atlanta Falcons (CBS)
- Dec. 13: at home against Tennessee Titans (FOX)
- Dec. 20: at Minnesota Vikings (NBC)
- Dec. 28: at home against New York Giants (ESPN)
- Jan. 3: at Chicago Bears (FOX)
- TBD: at Green Bay Packers