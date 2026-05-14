Detroit Lions release 2026 schedule, will play New Orleans Saints in Game 1

The Detroit Lions released their official 2026 season schedule, with the first matchup set at home against the New Orleans Saints.

The schedule followed the announcement that the Lions would host the Super Bowl runner-up, the New England Patriots, in Germany, and the Ben Johnson-led Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. The Lions and Bears have met 20 times on Thanksgiving, and last faced off on Turkey Day in 2024, with Detroit holding on for a 23-20 win.

Detroit is coming off a 9-8 season in 2025, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Now, with staff and player changes, the Lions are looking to turn this upcoming season around and return to the top of the NFC North.

Detroit Lions full 2026 schedule: