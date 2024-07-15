Deliberations to continue in Samantha Woll murder trial as jury remains deadlocked

(CBS DETROIT) - Jury deliberations will continue in the murder trial of Samantha Woll, as the jury remains deadlocked following three days of deliberation.

Judge Margaret Van Houten received a note from jurors just after 3 p.m. Monday stating the jury was still deadlocked and that juror number 3 had a scheduling conflict due to a previously planned vacation. That juror will be replaced by an alternate.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 29, is charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, home invasion and lying to law enforcement after Woll, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was found stabbed to death outside of her home in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood in October 2023.

Closing arguments in the trial were delivered on July 9, and deliberations began on July 10. The jury did not deliberate on July 11 due to scheduling conflicts for several jurors but returned last Friday and have remained deadlocked since. On Friday, the jury asked to see the transcripts of a witness who testified during the trial. At that time, Van Houten also instructed the jury to take the weekend and think over the case.

Jury deliberations will continue Tuesday at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.