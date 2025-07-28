Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport experience delays, cancellations after heavy rain causes flooding

Multiple inches of rain fell in over an hour at Detroit Metro Airport Monday afternoon, causing over 450 total delays, over 70 cancellations, and impacting the airport's roads.

"I mean, we got delayed four and a half hours, had to divert from Pittsburgh, sat there for a while. At least we made it. I was supposed to go to the Tigers game tonight, but you know," said Jordan Sluss, who had traveled from Tennessee to Michigan.

While thousands of travelers inside the airport tracked their delayed flights, many others were stuck on the roads just trying to get inside the Evans Terminal, while others weren't even able to get to the McNamara Terminal.

The Wayne County Airport Authority said there was flooding "at several locations across the Detroit Metro Airport campus, including the Dingell Drive tunnel," that was impacting flights.

In an update on Monday night, the authority said the floodwaters are receding and all roads to the airport are open.

"Very frustrating, but we're here now, so we're going home," Carl Tutt said.

A ground stop had been issued at the airport because of the heavy rain. It was eventually lifted, but for many travelers leaving Detroit or coming to Detroit, it was a day filled with headaches that now may be spilling over into Tuesday.

Dion Walker from Detroit had been stuck at the airport since 1 p.m., waiting for his flight to Memphis.

"Do you have any idea when the flight is going to head out? They said tomorrow, so more than likely we want to get a room and wait until the morning, that's all we can do," Walker said.

Another traveler from Charlotte, Drew Boyles, said his flight to Detroit had been delayed five hours. He said it was a frustrating day for him and even worse for some others on his flight.

"There was a woman who has been trying to get here for like two days, so I feel a lot more bad for her, but I'm here," Boyle said.