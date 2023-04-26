Deer smashes through window of Michigan home with family of 5 inside

Deer smashes through front window of Bay County home while family of five is inside Bay County Sheriff's Office

MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A breaking and entering happened at a Monitor Township family's home Monday, and to their surprise, the intruder turned out to be a four-legged culprit.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24, a husband, wife, and their three children were in their home when they heard their front window smash and discovered a deer running around the house.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office says 911 was called, and Deputy Austin Jobbs was the first to arrive at the home and discovered the deer in one of the bedrooms.

Deputies helped lure a deer out of a home in Monitor Township after it smashed through the front window. Bay County Sheriff's Office

After that, Lt. Latocki, Deputy Judd, Deputy Dittenber and Lt. Chlebowski arrived and helped lure the deer out of the bedroom while blocking the other rooms.

The sheriff's office says the deer then ran out the home's front door.

No one, including the deer, was injured.