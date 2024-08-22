Dee Warner's family speaks out after her were remains positively identified: "It's closure on finding her remains"

Family of Dee Warner speaks out after her remains were found, positively identified

Family of Dee Warner speaks out after her remains were found, positively identified

(CBS DETROIT) - Gregg Hardy held back tears as he spoke out on Thursday, one day after remains found on a Lenawee County property were positively identified as his sister, Dee Warner, who was reported missing more than three years ago.

Investigators found Warner's body on Sunday after executing a search warrant on her husband, Dale Warner's, property. Prior to the discovery, Dale Warner was facing an open murder charge in connection with the case.

Michigan State Police say her death is ruled as a homicide. The manner of death is being withheld pending further investigation.

"It was certainly tough for the family to face my sister's remains in a man-made tomb," Hardy said, adding that it was allegedly done by Dale Warner. "He viciously killed my sister with no remorse, continued to have no remorse, damaged his family, damaged the community, and most importantly, he fed his own daughter terrible lies ... I certainly hope that he faces the absolute maximum penalty under the law after he's had a fair and just trial if that's what he chooses."

A request for comment from Dale Warner's attorney has not yet been answered.

Warner was last seen at her home in Tipton in Lenawee County on April 25, 2021. Her remains were found in August 2024.

Hardy and Dee Warner's daughter, Rikelle Bock, thanked the public for helping with the case. Bock says the family is planning to have a burial service at her mother's gravesite.

"Her spirit's gone a long way," Hardy said. "It's closure on finding her remains and being able to say the final farewell and put her in the proper resting place."

Dale Warner, who is also charged with tampering with evidence, was arrested in November 2023. He was arraigned in June 2024 and bound over for trial. He has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

He is due back in court on Sept. 4 for a pretrial hearing.

Hardy said he is ready for a trial because he wants the public to know "everything I know about this horrendous situation." He also had a message for families who are still searching for loved ones years later.

"You just can't ever give up. The odds are stacked against you," he said. "You've got to keep reaching for resources."