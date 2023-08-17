Family asks judge to declare Dee Warner legally dead

ADRIAN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police detective told a Lenawee County court Wednesday that the agency is investigating Dale Warner as a suspect in the disappearance of his wife Dee Warner, 52, who went missing more than two years ago.

MSP Detective Daniel Drewyor testified after the family filed a petition asking a judge to consider whether Dee Warner can be legally declared dead.

The judge is expected to rule on the case in a hearing scheduled for next month.

Dee Warner was last seen at her home in Tipton in Lenawee County on April 25, 2021.

The Warner family filed the petition last year because it's their belief Dee Warner would've never abandoned her family, especially her youngest daughter who is a minor.

They also believe the 52-year-old was killed and that Dale Warner is connected to her disappearance.

Wednesday's hearing was the second hearing in the declaration of death case to determine whether Dee Warner should be declared dead. Two witnesses, Drewyor and Dee Warner's daughter, Rikkell Bock, were called to testify.

Drewyor says he reviewed personal documents of Dee Warner, including financial records, and found a sudden stop activity. In addition, he said there was a query run on Dee Warner in the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN), and she was never found.

Drewyor said the evidence leads them to believe she did not leave voluntarily.

Bock testified that her mother was in an "extremely toxic" relationship with her husband, Dale Warner. She believes he is connected to her disappearance.

"She would never leave my little sister. She would never leave us adult grown kids, especially her grandkids. My mom was very involved in our life. She never missed an opportunity," said Bock.

If the judge rules to declare Dee Warner dead, the family plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Dale Warner.

"All the evidence suggests that this isn't a voluntary missing person," said Todd Flood, an attorney representing the family in the case. "There is nothing in any possible way, shape or form that there is digital footprint/thumbprint of Dee alive."

Dale Warner, who has denied any involvement in Dee Warner's disappearance, attended the hearing via Zoom because he and his associate were arrested and held in contempt court for not providing documents to the conservator of Dee Warner's estate.

He was released from jail Wednesday after complying with the court's request but did not attend the rest of the hearing in person.

"I believe my son Dale is innocent, and all these accusations are lies," said Claire Michaluk, Dale Warner's mother. "This has been a one-sided deal all along."

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 13 at Lenawee County Probate Court.