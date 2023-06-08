Dearborn summer farmers market returns for 2023 season

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn's summer farmers market is returning for the 2023 season.

The Dearborn Summer Market, formerly known as the Dearborn Farmer's and Artisans Market, will take place on most Fridays, starting June 9 and going through Sept. 22.

It will happen from 4 to 8 p.m. on West Village Drive between Mason and Monroe Streets (1034 Monroe St.).

According to the West Downtown Dearborn Development Authority, which manages the market, the purpose is to bring the community together and support small businesses.

"We are strengthening new and past events to rally the community while also supporting local farmers, entrepreneurs and small businesses," said Jordan Twardy, director of the City of Dearborn's Economic Development Department. "The Summer Market is one way we can all work together to promote healthy living with fresh, local foods, and a healthy lifestyle with the offerings of all the vendors."

There will be a variety of vendors selling Michigan-produced goods, along with antique shops, a bakery, classes, workshops and more! There will be multiple food trucks at the market, including:

Hanky Panky Donuts

Hakona Matata

Street Scoops

Keaik's Food Truck



Doughboys Pizza Company LLC



Cousins Maine Lobster



Elsayed meats on the go



Famous Hamburger



For more information and a complete list of vendors, food trucks and activities, visit here.