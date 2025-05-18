Dearborn police looking for male "considered to be armed and dangerous" after shooting

3 Center Line students charged in gun incident; chances for severe weather; and more top stories

Police in Dearborn, Michigan, are looking for a male who is "considered to be armed and dangerous" after two people were shot on Sunday morning, officials say.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Weddell Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Responding law enforcement found a man and a woman who had been shot.

The conditions of the two people shot weren't immediately known.

Police say investigators are looking for a Black male who left the scene in a white Ford F-150. According to officials, he may be the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770.