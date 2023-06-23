Dearborn police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for ten days.

Mariah Arielle Ellis Gillespie Dearborn Police Department

Mariah Arielle Ellis Gillespie was last seen on Tuesday, June 13, leaving her family's hotel room near Telegraph Road and Michigan Avenue.

Police describe Gillespie as being 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 135 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair, and tattoos on her hands near her wrists.

In addition, police say she is known to change her hairstyle frequently.

Her family members told police they are in contact with her but do not know where she is.

"We are diligently attempting to locate this young woman to reunite her safely with her family," said Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale. "We urge the community for their assistance with any information that can lead us to her whereabouts."

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.