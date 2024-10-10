Dearborn police address false social media reports of girl being stabbed at local park

Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department addressed false reports of a girl being stabbed at a local park that are circulating on social media.

Authorities say they were made aware of the reports being shared on social media and online community groups, that said the girl was stabbed at a Dearborn park on Tuesday evening, but police say this isn't true.

There haven't been any "significant incidents" at any of the Dearborn parks recently, according to police, but there was a recent incident that happened at Ryan Park on Faust St., near Southfield Freeway and Ford Road in Detroit. In this incident, a young girl received non-life-threatening injuries after a suspect attacked her with a knife.

Detroit police responded to the incident, and the suspect was arrested. No other details regarding the incident were provided.

"The Dearborn Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to the victim and her family and wishes the young girl a full and speedy recovery," the police department said.