Dearborn is seeing a surge in bicycle thefts. Here's how police suggest keeping them safe.

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Bicycle thefts are on the rise in Dearborn, police said on Friday. 

Officials in a Facebook post offered the following tips to keep bikes safe:

  • Lock bikes with a sturdy U-lock or heavy-duty chain lock and secure both the frame and wheels.
  • Park in well-lit, visible areas with foot traffic.
  • Record the bike's serial number and take a photo of it.
  • Store bikes indoors when possible. 
  • Report suspicious activity immediately to police.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to police about how many bikes have recently been stolen. 

City officials reported in January that there was a 7% drop in crime in 2024, including an 11.8% decrease in larceny and a 23% decrease in commercial burglaries. Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said at that time that the drop was "the result of a focused, deliberate strategy that combines cutting-edge technology with proactive, community-based policing."

