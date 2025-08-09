Dearborn is seeing a surge in bicycle thefts. Here's how police suggest keeping them safe.

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories

Bicycle thefts are on the rise in Dearborn, police said on Friday.

Officials in a Facebook post offered the following tips to keep bikes safe:

Lock bikes with a sturdy U-lock or heavy-duty chain lock and secure both the frame and wheels.

Park in well-lit, visible areas with foot traffic.

Record the bike's serial number and take a photo of it.

Store bikes indoors when possible.

Report suspicious activity immediately to police.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to police about how many bikes have recently been stolen.

City officials reported in January that there was a 7% drop in crime in 2024, including an 11.8% decrease in larceny and a 23% decrease in commercial burglaries. Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said at that time that the drop was "the result of a focused, deliberate strategy that combines cutting-edge technology with proactive, community-based policing."