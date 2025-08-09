Dearborn is seeing a surge in bicycle thefts. Here's how police suggest keeping them safe.
Bicycle thefts are on the rise in Dearborn, police said on Friday.
Officials in a Facebook post offered the following tips to keep bikes safe:
- Lock bikes with a sturdy U-lock or heavy-duty chain lock and secure both the frame and wheels.
- Park in well-lit, visible areas with foot traffic.
- Record the bike's serial number and take a photo of it.
- Store bikes indoors when possible.
- Report suspicious activity immediately to police.
CBS News Detroit has reached out to police about how many bikes have recently been stolen.
City officials reported in January that there was a 7% drop in crime in 2024, including an 11.8% decrease in larceny and a 23% decrease in commercial burglaries. Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said at that time that the drop was "the result of a focused, deliberate strategy that combines cutting-edge technology with proactive, community-based policing."