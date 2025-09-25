Dearborn man accused of threatening kids, parents at synagogue sentenced for gun crime

A Dearborn man accused of making antisemitic threats outside of an Oakland County synagogue has been sentenced for illegally possessing firearms, federal officials said.

Hassan Chokr, 38, was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison. Chokr pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm after possessing multiple firearms inside a gun store.

On the morning of Dec. 2, 2022, Chokr is accused of making racist and antisemitic threats to parents, children and security personnel at a parking lot at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills.

After he was asked to leave the property, federal prosecutors say Chokr went to a gun store in Dearborn and attempted to buy three firearms. While at the store, investigators say Chokr held all three guns and "at times pointed it and pulled the trigger."

Federal authorities say Chokr is a convicted felon and is accused of lying about his eligibility to possess firearms. While waiting for the results of a background check, prosecutors allege Chokr said he would "even the score" and use the guns for "God's wrath." The store denied Chokr's firearms purchase following the background check.

"Chokr's sickening antisemitic threats and his apparent attempt to make good on them with guns are part of an alarming pattern of violence against believers. And we will do everything in our power to fight against this hatred and to protect the American family and their right to worship God without fear," said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr.

Oakland County prosecutors charged Chokr with two counts of ethnic intimidation.

"The hateful actions of Hassan Chokr caused real fear and pain within our congregation, especially among our young families who were directly impacted," said Rachel Ellis, executive director of Temple Beth El. "Yesterday's sentencing brings a measure of accountability, but we know the impact of antisemitism lingers beyond the courtroom. At Temple Beth El, we remain committed to resilience, safety, and building a community grounded in hope, healing, and strength."

The above video first aired on May 30, 2025.