Dearborn man accused of threatening kids, parents at Bloomfield Hills synagogue pleads guilty to gun crime

A Dearborn man who reportedly made antisemitic threats outside of an Oakland County synagogue has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms, federal officials said.

Hassan Chokr, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm after possessing multiple firearms inside a gun store.

Chokr is accused of making racist and antisemitic threats to parents, children and security personnel at a parking lot at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills on the morning of Dec. 2, 2022.

After being asked to leave the synagogue's property, officials say Chokr went to a gun store in Dearborn and attempted to purchase three firearms. While at the store, U.S. attorneys say Chokr held all three guns and "at times pointed it and pulled the trigger."

Chokr, who is a convicted felon, is accused of lying about his eligibility to possess firearms. While waiting for the results of his background check, officials claim Chokr said he would "even the score" and use the guns for "God's wrath." The store denied Chokr's firearms purchase after the background check.

Chokr was charged by Oakland County prosecutors with two counts of ethnic intimidation.

"Chokr's attempt to purchase several deadly firearms in an apparent attempt to follow through on his menacing threats against parents and preschoolers as they walked into a place of worship represents every American's worst nightmare. And we will not allow anyone to terrorize our Jewish neighbors. We are committed to protecting every American and their right to live and worship free of fear," said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. in a statement.

Chokr will be sentenced on Sept. 24. He faces up to 15 years in prison.