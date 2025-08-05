Watch CBS News
Dearborn man and his 7-year-old daughter sought by police in Pennsylvania

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
CBS Detroit

Police in Pennsylvania are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Michigan man and his 7-year-old daughter. 

Jafar Almaarej, 39, of Dearborn is sought by the Millcreek Township Police Department as they investigate a custody interference case. The department issued an alert to its community Sunday night on the incident. Investigators believe he may have headed to Michigan.

He was last seen driving a black four-door Jeep Wrangler. 

Police ask anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact the Millcreek department or call 911. 

