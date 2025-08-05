Dearborn man and his 7-year-old daughter sought by police in Pennsylvania

Police in Pennsylvania are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Michigan man and his 7-year-old daughter.

Jafar Almaarej, 39, of Dearborn is sought by the Millcreek Township Police Department as they investigate a custody interference case. The department issued an alert to its community Sunday night on the incident. Investigators believe he may have headed to Michigan.

He was last seen driving a black four-door Jeep Wrangler.

Police ask anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact the Millcreek department or call 911.