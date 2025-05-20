Dearborn installing more speed radar boxes to fight against speedy drivers

Driving around Dearborn, you'll notice new speed radar boxes all over the city.

The pilot program started late last year, and the city now has about 40 boxes installed, with more on the way. It's part of an ongoing effort to stop reckless driving.

Near the intersection of Vassar and Madison streets are a pair of speed radar boxes.

"They're placed in neighborhoods that are likely to cause speeding violations or places that we've received complaints from residents in and around parks, neighborhoods, schools, etc," said Dearborn Police Corporal Dan Bartok.

As a car drives by, the radar picks up the vehicle's speed. If it's over the posted speed limit in bold letters, it tells you to slow down.

"It's designed to make drivers more aware of what their speed is, and to give them an opportunity to slow down, obey the speed limit, and be more conscious of their driving," Bartok said.

The city is planning to install about 20 more of these speed radar boxes, bringing the total to 60. It's just one of many examples of traffic calming measures aimed at reducing reckless driving.

Flashing stop signs and speed humps are among the other tools that have implemented to tackle an ongoing issue.

"We're taking a very aggressive approach to traffic safety in the city of Dearborn. Traffic safety and hazardous moving violations is the No.1 concern of our residents, and we're taking all the steps possible to try to reduce traffic violations," Bartok said.

Authorities say their efforts are making an impact, with speeding being one of the top complaints.

"We've already received feedback from residents in the neighborhoods that they have seen a noticeable change in driving behaviors, you know, not exclusively due to the speed radar box, but because of the whole government approach," Bartok said. "If you're speeding in Dearborn, you will get cited for speeding. You're going to get a ticket, and the fines are heavy, and we want drivers to obey the speed limits."

Police say that by obeying the traffic laws, you can keep everyone safe.