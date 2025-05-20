Watch CBS News

Dearborn city leaders install more speed radars

Driving around Dearborn, you'll notice new speed radar boxes all over the city. The pilot program started late last year, and the city now has about 40 boxes installed, with more on the way. It's part of an ongoing effort to stop reckless driving.
