Dearborn Heights public works crews report multiple water main breaks

Crews scamble to keep up with water main breaks in Metro Detroit

Crews scamble to keep up with water main breaks in Metro Detroit

Crews scamble to keep up with water main breaks in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn Heights is the latest community to issue city water notices amid a run of water main breaks throughout Metro Detroit in recent weeks.

The city's Department of Public Works is reporting water main breaks, and related repairs, in the following areas:

Near 8229 Lenore, between Ann Arbor Trail and Constance.

Near 22226 Ann Arbor Trail.

Near 19341 Annapolis, corner of Ziegler.

Near 7227 Mayburn, between Warren and Kentucky.

Motorists are asked to avoid the areas of water main breaks until repairs are complete.

In the meantime, residents in the affected neighborhoods may notice discolored water, low water pressure or no water.

DPW crews recommend avoiding doing laundry, especially whites or light-colored clothing, until the water has run clear. After the repair is completed, residents should run the cold water faucet at a sink or laundry tub in the basement - or a sink or bathtub in the bathroom – until the water runs clear. The aerators on faucets also should be checked for debris or sediment.

Discoloration of water near the disruptions will clear up as the water in the home is used.

Water main breaks have also happened in recent weeks in Dearborn, Detroit, Taylor and Harper Woods, aggravated by the freeze-thaw temperatures in southeast Michigan.

The video above previously aired on Jan. 28, 2025.