Dearborn Heights man extradited from Guam heads to trial for sexual assault charges

A former Dearborn Heights man has been bound over to trial on sexual assault charges, the Michigan Attorney General's office reported.

Jordan Wagner, 31, who now lives in Guam, faces one count of criminal sexual conduct-first degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct-second degree, according to a press release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. A preliminary exam took place on Thursday, during which a district court judge approved moving the case forward.

His next court hearing is April 23.

Wagner was extradited last fall from Guam to Wayne County to face charges as part of the Operation Survivor Justice project.

Wagner is accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2012, the AG's report said. The victim reported the attack eight years later, in 2020, and charges were filed at that time. "It was known that Wagner was residing in Guam, but extradition proved cost-prohibitive for local agencies," the AG's office explained.

Operation Survivor Justice, which launched in 2024, has since stepped in with financial support for that expense. The project is a partnership between the Michigan Attorney General's office, local county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend those who are facing outstanding sexual assault warrants in Michigan.

"Cold case sex-assault cases that are left unsolved leave survivors without closure and perpetrators without accountability," Nessel said. "I am pleased to see another case proceed through the judicial system as part of Operation Survivor Justice."