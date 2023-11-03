Dearborn fire chief charged with drunk driving turns self in

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn fire chief turned himself in just a day after he was charged with operating while intoxicated in connection to an alleged drunk driving incident that happened in August.

Joseph Patrick Murray, 44, was charged with one count of operating with a high blood alcohol content under MCL.257.625 (1)(6) and one count of operating while intoxicated under MCL 257.625 (1) on Wednesday, Nov. 1, just two days after Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud reinstated Murrary to his job on Oct. 30.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, he turned himself in Friday morning and was arraigned. He was given a $5,000 personal bond. The conditions of his bond include not using alcohol and following any employment conditions set by the city.

Background

At about 2:44 a.m. on Aug. 29, Murray was allegedly intoxicated and speeding in the area of Telegraph Road and Annapolis Street in Dearborn Heights.

Officers initiated a traffic stop near Telegraph Road and Carlysle Street, and officers took him into custody after they discovered he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The charges were issued two days after Murray was reinstated to his job. He had been placed on administrative leave on Aug. 30.

Here is the statement Mayor Abdullah Hammoud released regarding Murray's reinstatement:

"After careful consideration, my administration has decided to reinstate Joseph Murray as chief of the Dearborn Fire Department. Chief Murray returned to work yesterday, Oct. 30, 2023. The choice to retain Chief Murray derives from balancing a two-decades-long career in public service and the humility to not evaluate an individual in their darkest moments.

I am confident that Dearborn residents will be served well by Chief Murray as he works towards continuing his duties in full. We offer our sincerest thanks and gratitude to Deputy Fire Chief Laura Ridenour and Dearborn's assistant fire chiefs, whose leadership and selfless sacrifices have not gone unnoticed during the Chief's absence. We are fortunate to be served by the Dearborn Fire Department command and staff."

Murray's arraignment was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, but he was arraigned on Friday, Nov. 3, after turning himself in.