Dearborn fire chief charged with drunk driving 2 days after job reinstated

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Just two days after the Dearborn fire chief's job was reinstated after an alleged drunk driving incident happened in August, he was charged, officials announced.

Joseph Patrick Murray, 44, was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated on Wednesday, Nov. 1, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

At about 2:44 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, Murray allegedly was intoxicated and driving at high speeds near Telegraph Road and Annapolis Street in Dearborn Heights.

Dearborn Heights officers initiated a traffic stop at Telegraph Road and Carlysle Street and placed Murray into custody.

The charges come just two days after Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud reinstated Murray to his job as fire chief on Oct. 30. He had been placed on administrative leave on Aug. 30.

"After careful consideration, my administration has decided to reinstate Joseph Murray as chief of the Dearborn Fire Department. Chief Murray returned to work yesterday, Oct. 30, 2023," said Hammoud.

"The choice to retain Chief Murray derives from balancing a two-decades-long career in public service and the humility to not evaluate an individual in their darkest moments. I am confident that Dearborn residents will be served well by Chief Murray as he works towards continuing his duties in full. We offer our sincerest thanks and gratitude to Deputy Fire Chief Laura Ridenour and Dearborn's assistant fire chiefs, whose leadership and selfless sacrifices have not gone unnoticed during the Chief's absence. We are fortunate to be served by the Dearborn Fire Department command and staff," said Hammoud in his statement.

Murray is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Dec. 1.