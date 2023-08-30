WATCH: Dearborn fire chief on administrative leave after DUI arrest

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn's fire chief has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

The arrest of Joseph Murray happened Tuesday morning in Dearborn Heights on Carlyle Street near Telegraph Road.

According to a police report, Murray was speeding and swerving before he was stopped.

The traffic stop was captured on Dearborn Heights officers' body camera. In the video, Murray admitted to having "a couple" drinks.

Murray, who has been the Dearborn fire chief for the past 11 years, appeared to slur his words during the traffic stop and had difficulty standing, according to officers on the scene.

He also refused a breathalyzer test and to allow officers to take blood. Murray was arrested and taken to an area hospital, where a sample of his blood was taken after officers got a warrant.

In a statement, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said, "We are taking this matter seriously. As facts become known, we will take the appropriate course of action."