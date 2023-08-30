Watch CBS News
Local News

WATCH: Dearborn fire chief on administrative leave after DUI arrest

By Raymond Strickland

/ CBS Detroit

WATCH: Dearborn fire chief on administrative leave after DUI arrest
WATCH: Dearborn fire chief on administrative leave after DUI arrest 01:54

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn's fire chief has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

The arrest of Joseph Murray happened Tuesday morning in Dearborn Heights on Carlyle Street near Telegraph Road.

According to a police report, Murray was speeding and swerving before he was stopped.

The traffic stop was captured on Dearborn Heights officers' body camera. In the video, Murray admitted to having "a couple" drinks.

Murray, who has been the Dearborn fire chief for the past 11 years, appeared to slur his words during the traffic stop and had difficulty standing, according to officers on the scene.

He also refused a breathalyzer test and to allow officers to take blood. Murray was arrested and taken to an area hospital, where a sample of his blood was taken after officers got a warrant.

In a statement, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said, "We are taking this matter seriously. As facts become known, we will take the appropriate course of action."

Raymond Strickland
raymondstrickland-aug32022-caf-5783.jpg

In July 2022, Ray Strickland joined the CBS Detroit News team as an MSJ after working in Baltimore, Maryland, for nearly three years. Ray was born in Akron, Ohio, a.k.a. the home of LeBron James (his all-time favorite player) and grew up as an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 7:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.