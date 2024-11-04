Detroit-area man accused of entering victim's home, assaulting them

Early voting wraps up in Michigan, Trump returns to Grand Rapids and more top stories

Early voting wraps up in Michigan, Trump returns to Grand Rapids and more top stories

Early voting wraps up in Michigan, Trump returns to Grand Rapids and more top stories

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man accused of entering a home and assaulting the homeowner over the weekend.

Kwame Lewis Jones, of Dearborn, was arrested after assaulting the victim on Saturday, according to police. He is charged with first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery.

Police were called at about 12:15 p.m. to the 22000 block of Cleveland Street on a report of a home invasion. Jones allegedly paced outside of the home before walking in and confronting the homeowner, putting his hands around their neck.

The homeowner was able to escape with minor injuries. Witnesses reported seeing Jones running away from the home.

An investigation found that he assaulted another person earlier that day while they filled up a tire.

Jones was arraigned on Monday and received a $50,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 13.

"Violent acts and invasion of personal property are not tolerated in our city. I am grateful for the vigilance and assistance of the community which directly aided the Dearborn Police Department in bringing this dangerous individual to justice," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.