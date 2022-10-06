DEA Seizes Massive Amounts of Fentanyl Locally & Nationwide

"We seized approximately 10 millions pills and almost a thousand pounds of powdered fentanyl nationwide," said Orville Greene, Special Agent in Charge at the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA.

Special Agent Greene was highlighting an awareness program known as the "One Pill Can Kill" campaign during a news conference on Wednesday in downtown Detroit.

"This is equivalent to 36 million deadly doses," Special Agent Greene said.

Phase 3 of the campaign began on May 23 and ended on September 8 of this year. During that time, federal agents seized massive amounts of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and revealed the drug was the DEA's focus.

Over the 4 months period, Special Agent Greene said the agency seized more than 4 million pills in Michigan and Ohio alone.

"For us the most urgent drug threat to our communities is fentanyl," Special Agent Greene added.

The DEA said drug cartels from Mexico are trafficking fentanyl in many different forms including candy colored pills, powder and in fake pills, which are prescription drugs disguised as something else, but laced with fentanyl.

Recently, Special Agent Greene said drug dealers are reaching out to young kids on social media to give them access to drugs.

"Snapchat is what we're seeing mostly, and again because of the anonymity, the end to end encryption and because those messages go away after a certain period of time," Special Agent Green added.

A chart of commonly used emojis to buy and sell drugs on social media.

The DEA also released a chart of commonly used emojis that people use on social media to buy and sell drugs, but said most of the drugs people are getting are not what they think and are often laced with fentanyl.

Right now, Special Agent Greene is urging parents to have a conversation with their kids to warn them of the dangers of taking prescription drugs not prescribed by a doctor.

"Families having conversations about fake pills is extremely important," Special Agent Greene said.