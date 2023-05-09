DDOT bus riders can now purchase self-serve passes at new kiosks

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Department of Transportation riders can purchase bus passes from self-serve kiosks at two locations in the city.

The kiosks are by DivDat, the provider of the bill payment kiosks in Detroit, and residents can use cash or cards to pay for the bus passes.

A person will receive instant payment confirmation, a printed receipt and the corresponding bus ticket printed from the kiosk.

City officials say four-hour, 24-hour, seven-day and 31-day passes are available to purchase through the kiosks, and reduced fare passes will be available for eligible riders who had previous verification.

The two kiosks are located at the Rosa Parks Transit Center at 1310 Cass Ave. and the DDOT Administrative Offices at 100 Mack Ave.

"These self-serve kiosks offer yet another great option for our riders," says DDOT Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby. "Riders now have several ways they can purchase passes - at our kiosks, in-person, or on our Token Transit app. This makes buying passes easier for them, which means a smoother and more stress-free ride on DDOT."

DivDat employees will be at these two locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 12 to help assist riders as they start using the new kiosks.