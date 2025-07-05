Watch CBS News
DDOT bus driver accused of stabbing passenger after argument

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver is accused of stabbing a passenger after an argument between the two men. 

Troy A. Lincoln, 55, of West Bloomfield, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. 

The alleged stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. on July 1 in the area of Gratiot Avenue and East Seven Mile Road.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Lincoln and a 25-year-old Warren man got into an argument that escalated with Lincoln pulling out a knife and stabbing the passenger several times. 

The passenger suffered lacerations to the left side of his abdomen and the right side of his face, according to authorities. He was treated at an area hospital. 

Lincoln was arrested a short time later following an investigation by Detroit police. 

Lincoln was arraigned Friday and given a $50,000 bond. He returns to court on July 11 for a probable cause hearing. 

