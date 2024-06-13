Days of rain have flooded parts of South Florida prompting closures

South Florida Weather for Thursday 6/13/2024 5AM South Florida Weather for Thursday 6/13/2024 5AM 04:20

MIAMI - Days of rain have left a flood of trouble in South Florida.

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties. Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis also declared states of emergency, along with the cities of Dania Beach and Sunny Isles Beach. In Dania Beach, there were at least 40 rescues conducted by police and fire crews.

On Thursday, all Broward County public schools are closed for summer sessions. Also closed are county courts, U.S. district courts, and Dania Beach's city hall. The city's Clerk's Office remains open for election-related business.

Broward College will be open and classes will be held as usual.

The city of Miami has announced that all city services at the Miami River Center, City Hall, parks, summer camps, and solid waste collection are suspended on Thursday.

Miami-Dade public schools will be open for the summer session.

Florida International University's Biscayne Bay campus and the campus at I-75 are closed due to flooding. Nova Southeastern University's Oceanographic Center is also closed Thursday due to flooding.

Due to flooding conditions on sections of the railroad, Tri-Rail service between Metrorail Transfer and MiamiCentral stations remains suspended Thursday morning. Passengers are advised to use the Metrorail system.

Brightline service between Miami and Fort Lauderdale has been suspended due to flooding. Northbound trains from Miami and Aventura are suspended. Fort Lauderdale will be the final destination for southbound trains.

Early Thursday morning, crews in northeastern Miami-Dade rescued drivers whose vehicles had gotten stuck in flood waters.

Miami residents in need of sandbags can pick them up starting at 10 a.m. at Douglas Park at 2755 SW 37th Avenue. It's limited to five bags per resident and they must provide proof of residency. They will be available until the supply runs out.

Sandbags will be available at 11 a.m. at North Miami's public works facility at 1855 NE 142nd Street. Opa-locka is also distributing sandbags from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their public works department at 12950 NW 42nd Avenue.

Several South Florida cities have received more than 15 inches of rain in the last two days.

North Miami has received more than 20 inches, Hallandale Beach and Hollywood have received more than 19 inches, Davie has gotten nearly 18 inches, Dania Beach 10 inches, and Plantation nearly nine inches.

In Northeast Miami-Dade, a man who lives off 223rd Avenue and NE 191st Street said he had to wade through waist-deep water to get to his home.

"It's right where the entrance to where my apartment is. The water was up to here (motioning to his hips). I'm not kidding you. And there are a couple of cars stranded by the entrance. I'm freaking out because yesterday I was like how do I get around here, this is crazy, I don't know how long this is going to going on for," he said.

In Hollywood, more than a dozen cars stalled out in knee-deep flood water on N 14th Avenue off Sheridan Street. A pump on the street was unable to keep up with the rain.

A flood warning is in effect for much of Miami-Dade and Broward through 8 a.m. Thursday. A flood watch is in effect through Friday at 8 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Pompano Beach, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Surfside, Miami Gardens and Hallandale Beach, according to the National Weather Service.

The wet, stormy weather pattern will hold in South Florida through the end of the work week, forecasters say, with the tropical moisture dissipating slightly by the weekend. That will leave the region a bit drier, but there will still be a chance for storms, but not nearly as widespread.