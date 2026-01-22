Authorities release dashcam video of fatal shooting involving Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies

A new video released by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office shows the moments that led up to a fatal shooting involving deputies earlier this month.

A man was shot and killed on Jan. 6 after leading deputies on a high-speed chase near downtown Ypsilanti. Initial reports indicated the driver had a gun, which deputies could be heard talking about in the footage moments before firing more than a dozen rounds at the vehicle.

"They're looking for somebody. They just waved a gun at my wife. She said it was a handgun," said a person reporting a vehicle to dispatch. The report was the first reference that the driver was armed.

An alleged gun was mentioned again, seconds before several officers fired their weapons. Deputies then reported shots fired.

However, Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer revealed that there was no weapon in the vehicle. Dyer explained what led to the inaccurate information and how they learned the driver was unarmed a week after the shooting.

"There were a lot of assumptions made from the radio traffic. We were also able to gain information from the state police that there was not a firearm found in the vehicle, to which we then shared that information," Dyer said.

"The number one thing they're trained on is making sure the scene is secure. It is a very volatile situation. I don't want to speculate as to what they were thinking at the time," she added.

Four deputies remain on administrative leave as a result of this incident. More information is expected to come out once the Michigan State Police finishes its investigation into what happened.