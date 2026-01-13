No weapon found in suspect's vehicle after fatal shooting, Washtenaw County sheriff says

An investigation continues over the fatal shooting of a suspect after a pursuit on Jan. 6 involving Washtenaw County deputies in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

But that county's sheriff now has learned the suspect did not have a firearm as initially believed. Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia M. Dyer provided that detail in a preliminary report Tuesday.

"Radio traffic from deputies on the scene during the incident communicated that the suspect had a firearm. Upon further investigation, it can now be confirmed that there was not a firearm found in the vehicle," Dyer said.

"We recognize the gravity of this incident and the profound impact that any loss of life has on the community, the impacted family, and first responders. We will continue to share necessary information as it becomes available while also ensuring the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation.

The circumstances started shortly before 2 a.m. Jan. 6, when deputies saw a van traveling without headlights in the area of Michigan Avenue and Prospect Road in Ypsilanti. Officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the driver fled, the sheriff's office said.

During the pursuit, the van was driving the wrong way on Grove Road. The driver also tried to ram an officer and deputy vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

Then, about 2:07 a.m., the van crashed with a Washtenaw County sheriff's vehicle in the area of South Prospect Street near Towner Street. "Shortly after the crash, reports of shots fired were received, and Metro Dispatch was advised the suspect was armed with a shotgun," the initial report said.

But there was no such weapon, the follow-up report says.

"There are still details unknown to us at this time due to calling for an independent criminal investigation in alignment with best practices for officer-involved shootings," Dyer added.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, she said.

The Michigan State Police First District Investigation Section is leading the criminal investigation. First Lt. Michael Shaw said last week that the investigation could take months to wrap up.

"We are cooperating fully with the ongoing criminal investigation," Dyer said.