Dan Campbell named NFC Coach of the year by "The Committee of 101"

(CBS DETROIT) - A civic organization called "The Committee of 101" named Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell the 2023 NFC Coach of the Year.

After each National Football League season, the organization hosts the 101 Awards, Kansas City's Salute to Professional Football.

The event was initiated in 1969 by a group headed by Kansas City Jack O. Wheeler to honor achievements in professional football, according to the website.

Next up, the Detroit Lions are playing against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the NFC Championship.