Steelers' DK Metcalf suspended 2 games for altercation with fan during Lions game

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been suspended for two games after getting into an altercation with a fan during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

According to a news release on Monday, the NFL suspended Metcalf without pay. He is scheduled to miss the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 28 and the Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL suspended the wide receiver for what it called "conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan." Metcalf reportedly plans to appeal the suspension.

During the first half of Sunday's game at Ford Field, Metcalf was seen on camera getting into an apparent altercation with a fan during a commercial break. CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore said during the game that because game officials did not witness the interaction, they could not penalize Metcalf from an officiating or in-game standpoint.

The fan involved in the altercation with Metcalf "categorically denies using the 'N-word,' the 'C-word' or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based language during the incident," according to a statement obtained by CBS News Detroit from the Michigan law firm representing him.

The fan, Ryan Kennedy, has experienced "harassment, threats and messages advocating violence" since reports on social media accused Kennedy of using a racial slur toward Metcalf and making a disparaging comment about Metcalf's mother, Head Murphy Law Firm said in the statement.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did not have much to say after the game because he said he had not talked to Metcalf.

"I heard about it, but I hadn't seen it, and I hadn't had an opportunity to talk to DK, and so I have no comment," the coach said.