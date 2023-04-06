Customer attacks Warren store clerk with 4-pound frozen fish

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren store clerk was sent to the hospital after a customer attacked him with a frozen fish, said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Lucido said the alleged assault happened on April 2 at the Desi Fruit Market employee located in the 4600 block of E. 9 Mile Road. He said Jobul Hussain is accused of becoming angry and then arguing with the clerk when he told him the fish counter was closed,

Hussain is accused of then hitting the employee over the head with a 4-pound frozen fish. The employee was sent to the hospital, but his injuries were minor.

"A frozen fish and using it as a weapon. Let's face it a chunk of ice can do a lot of damage because it could penetrate the skin," Lucido said.

Hussain is facing an aggravated assault charge. He was arraigned in Warren. Hussain received a personal bond.

Lucido said this is another example of people not being able to solve their conflicts without violence.

"Most of the cases we see, individuals act without thought of the consequences, clearly this was the case that somebody probably acted without thought...the person could've taken his eye out, could've scarred him for life," he said. "Reality check everybody take your time please. Think before you do something."