Watch CBS News
Local News

Customer attacks Warren store clerk with 4-pound frozen fish

By Raymond Strickland

/ CBS Detroit

Man hits Warren store clerk with frozen fish after learning fish counter was closed, officials say
Man hits Warren store clerk with frozen fish after learning fish counter was closed, officials say 02:37

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren store clerk was sent to the hospital after a customer attacked him with a frozen fish, said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Lucido said the alleged assault happened on April 2 at the Desi Fruit Market employee located in the 4600 block of E. 9 Mile Road. He said Jobul Hussain is accused of becoming angry and then arguing with the clerk when he told him the fish counter was closed,

Hussain is accused of then hitting the employee over the head with a 4-pound frozen fish. The employee was sent to the hospital, but his injuries were minor. 

"A frozen fish and using it as a weapon. Let's face it a chunk of ice can do a lot of damage because it could penetrate the skin," Lucido said. 

Hussain is facing an aggravated assault charge. He was arraigned in Warren. Hussain received a personal bond. 

Lucido said this is another example of people not being able to solve their conflicts without violence. 

"Most of the cases we see, individuals act without thought of the consequences, clearly this was the case that somebody probably acted without thought...the person could've taken his eye out, could've scarred him for life," he said. "Reality check everybody take your time please. Think before you do something."

Raymond Strickland
raymondstrickland-aug32022-caf-5783.jpg

In July 2022, Ray Strickland joined the CBS Detroit News team as an MSJ after working in Baltimore, Maryland, for nearly three years. Ray was born in Akron, Ohio, a.k.a. the home of LeBron James (his all-time favorite player) and grew up as an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 11:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.