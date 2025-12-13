Criminal charges pending in Ypsilanti kitten abuse case, humane society says

Criminal charges are pending in Washtenaw County, Michigan, in the case of a 7-month-old kitten who was found with nearly 35 BBs embedded in her body.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley made that announcement on Friday, relating the story of Sugar the kitten and the animal abuse investigation reported in fall of 2024 in Ypsilanti. The kitten was found near the intersection of Carpenter Road and Washtenaw Avenue, and brought to the attention of the Humane Society by a good Samaritan.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office is filing two counts of killing / torturing animals and one count of animal abandonment in the case, the Humane Society said.

"Despite the severity of her assault and injuries, Sugar was incredibly sweet and just wanted love. With treatment and care, she recovered and was adopted into a loving home," the Humane Society said.

Killing or torturing an animal is a felony in Michigan with potential prison time, fines of up to $5,000, community service and other penalties. The Humane Society said restitution in such cases are rarely, if ever, fully paid.

But they were appreciative of the investigation that has led to the pending case.

"We're relieved that charges have been filed, and hope this sends a clear message that cruelty to animals will not be ignored," Humane Society CEO Tanya Hilge said. "This super sweet kitty deserves justice for the pain and fear she went through. Plus, it's well-proven that people who intentionally harm animals—especially with such malice—are very likely to be a danger to the community in general."

The Humane Society asks that those who have information about animal cruelty incidents in Washtenaw County make a report at (734) 661-3512 or hshv.org/report.