Kitten rescued in Ypsilanti withstood more than 30 BB gun pellets, humane society says

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Humane Society of Huron Valley says an X-ray shows more than 30 BB gun pellets inside of a kitten that was rescued in Ypsilanti.

The organization says the 7-month-old kitten, named Sugar, was found near the intersection of Carpenter Road and Washtenaw Avenue and brought to the humane society by a good Samaritan, according to a news release.

The X-ray shows about 35 pellets across the kitten's body, legs, and face. The kitten is currently under the humane society's care.

X-ray shows the pellets located across the kitten's body, legs and face. The 7-month-old kitten was rescued in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Courtesy of the Humane Society of Huron Valley

Several of the pellets have been removed. One of the pellets was "dangerously close to her left eye," the humane society says.

The organization describes Sugar as "an incredibly sweet girl who just wants love."

"Animal cruelty is never acceptable, but this is a particularly sickening case," Tanya Hilgendorf, CEO of the Humane Society of Huron Valley, said in a statement. "Someone who would repeatedly shoot a sweet, innocent kitten—one likely trapped somewhere that did not allow for her escape—is clearly a disturbed individual who needs to be stopped. Though the investigation is still underway, evidence suggests she was likely a family pet who was used as target practice. Many studies tell us that those who get satisfaction out of abusing, torturing, or killing animals are also a serious danger to people. We're asking the community to help us find the person or persons responsible, so that justice can be served, and future harm can be prevented."

The humane society is now asking for the public's help in locating the people involved. Tips can be sent online to hshv.org/report or contact the organization at 734-661-3512.

Humane Society of Huron Valley