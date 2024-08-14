Suspects arrested after found with $2,500 in counterfeit money, guns after incident at Detroit-area Ulta store, police say

Rain on the way for Friday. NEXT Weather Forecast (8/14/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - Four people were arrested after they were found with $2,500 in counterfeit bills and guns after trying to use a fake $100 at a Detroit-area Ulta Beauty store, police said.

On July 30, Shelby Township officers responded to the Ulta Beauty location on Hall Road after the store manager reported that a girl was trying to pay with a counterfeit $100.

When the suspect was confronted about the money, she left and entered a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle as it was trying to leave the parking lot and stopped it. As they spoke to the driver, they were notified that there was a gun inside the vehicle. They later confirmed that the gun had been stolen out of North Carolina.

While searching the vehicle, they also found another loaded gun, about $2,500 in counterfeit bills and fraudulently obtained items.

All four of the people inside the vehicle were arrested and charged with the following:

Khyre Block was arraigned on the charges of possession of counterfeit coins/money, R&C stolen weapon, uttering and publishing counterfeit bills, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. He was given a $500,000 bond.

Keijoya Greenaway was arraigned on the charges of possession of counterfeit coins/money, R&C stolen weapon and uttering and publishing counterfeit bills. She was given a $100,000 bond.

Anthony Williams was arraigned on the charges of possession of counterfeit coins/money and uttering and publishing counterfeit bills. He was given a $100,000 bond.

Police did not release specific details about the fourth person arrested because they are 17 years old.

"I take great pride in the Directed Patrol Unit. Shelby Township Police is committed in keeping the community safe through strategic and calculated patrols," said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide. "This case is just one of many crimes that DPU has been able to investigate and interrupt in Shelby Township. Thank you to the Directed Patrol Unit for their diligence and tough stance on crime."