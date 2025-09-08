Police seize counterfeit money, credit cards, weapons from West Bloomfield home; teen arrested

Car slams into building during fatal crash; Lions fans optimistic despite loss; other top stories

A West Bloomfield man was arrested amid a counterfeit money investigation in Oakland County, Michigan.

Detectives from the West Bloomfield Police Department and the Southwest Oakland Special Response Team served a search warrant and made an arrest Wednesday morning in the 7800 block of Timberlane Trail, the West Bloomfield Police Department said.

Deago Harrell, 19, of West Bloomfield, has been charged with one count of uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes as a result of the investigation, police said.

During a raid of the home, police seized semi-automatic pistols, a shotgun, laptops, smart phones, prescription medication, checks written to other people, credit cards, cash, driver's licenses issued to other people, counterfeit currency, a credit card reader and notebooks with personal information of other people.

Harrell was arraigned Wednesday at the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills. Bond was set at $75,000, according to court records. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Thursday, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Anyone with information that can assist in the ongoing case should contact Detective Pacheco at 248-975-8905.