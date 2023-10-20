Watch CBS News
Cooler temperatures and wet weather continues this weekend in southeast Michigan

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Rain showers will continue this evening across southeast Michigan. We'll see a break from some rain overnight, but if you're going out for date night tonight, pack an umbrella just in case.

high-school-football.png
Friday Night Football in Traverse City streaming on CBSDetroit.com and Pluto TV. Pregame is at 6:40 p.m. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If you're curious about the high school football matchup in Traverse City that we are airing on our stream and on Pluto TV, temperatures will be in the mid-40s during the game with cloudy conditions and an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

day-1.png
University of Michigan verse Michigan State University on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in East Lansing. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The Michigan-Michigan State game will be held in East Lansing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tailgating for the game could be wet as showers will move through the area. The good news is that rain should begin to move out around kick-off time. Expect cool temperatures, too, as highs will reach only into the low 50s during the afternoon and drop from the mid to low 40s during game time. 

sweetest-day-4-hour.png
Sweetest Day forecast in Metro Detroit. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Saturday is also Sweetest Day. If your significant other isn't into sports and you're heading out for a night on the town in Metro Detroit, think valet service. Showers will continue through dinner, with an isolated shower possible until midnight. Temperatures will be cool, too, dropping from the low 50s at 5 p.m. into the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

brunch.png
Sunday morning brunch forecast. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit


Brunch on Sunday morning will be off to a cold start (upper 30s if you're an early riser). But we will see lots of sunshine and dry conditions. If you're starting your day late and heading to the Red Wing's game at 5 p.m., temperatures will reach highs in the low 50s as you head down to the game.

red-wings.png
Red Wings vs. Flames on Sunday at 5 p.m. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit


For your latest NEXT Weather forecast watch on air on CBS Detroit, on our stream on CBSDetroit.com, or on Pluto TV.

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 5:22 PM

