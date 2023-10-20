Cooler temperatures and wet weather continues this weekend in southeast Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Rain showers will continue this evening across southeast Michigan. We'll see a break from some rain overnight, but if you're going out for date night tonight, pack an umbrella just in case.
If you're curious about the high school football matchup in Traverse City that we are airing on our stream and on Pluto TV, temperatures will be in the mid-40s during the game with cloudy conditions and an isolated shower can't be ruled out.
The Michigan-Michigan State game will be held in East Lansing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tailgating for the game could be wet as showers will move through the area. The good news is that rain should begin to move out around kick-off time. Expect cool temperatures, too, as highs will reach only into the low 50s during the afternoon and drop from the mid to low 40s during game time.
Saturday is also Sweetest Day. If your significant other isn't into sports and you're heading out for a night on the town in Metro Detroit, think valet service. Showers will continue through dinner, with an isolated shower possible until midnight. Temperatures will be cool, too, dropping from the low 50s at 5 p.m. into the upper 30s by Sunday morning.
Brunch on Sunday morning will be off to a cold start (upper 30s if you're an early riser). But we will see lots of sunshine and dry conditions. If you're starting your day late and heading to the Red Wing's game at 5 p.m., temperatures will reach highs in the low 50s as you head down to the game.
