CBS News Detroit streaming Traverse City Central-Traverse City West football game Friday
(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit and State Champs are streaming high school football action Friday as Traverse City Central and Traverse City West meet in the 12th annual TC Patriot Game.
Central (4-4, 3-2 SVL North) has won four straight against West (3-5, 3-2 SVL North). The all-time series is tied at 14-14.
Pregame coverage from Thirlby Field starts at 6:40 p.m. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
How to watch
