Cool temperatures and some rain for Memorial Day weekend in Michigan

As Michiganders decide to travel this Memorial Day weekend, there will be some issues on the roads. While it will not be a washout across the state, some areas, including the Upper Peninsula, will see some additional rain.

Areas like Southeast Michigan will be drying out for Saturday and Sunday, as well as Monday.

The area of low pressure responsible for bringing rain for the last couple of days will shift a bit more to the East. Rain will be a factor for areas like Mackinac Island and Manistique for traveling on Friday afternoon.

Most of Southeast Michigan will be drying out by Friday afternoon.

Light showers will be possible in the Upper Peninsula For Saturday afternoon as well.

Areas like Houghton and Marquette will be partly cloudy and dry for Saturday and Sunday, as well as Memorial Day.

Temperatures will be in the 40s for highs at White Fish Point both Saturday and Sunday. Marquette will be in the low and mid 50s for Saturday and Sunday, but Houghton will be a bit milder, in the upper 50s near 60.

Areas like Mackinac Island, Traverse City, Alpena and Houghton Lake will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for the holiday weekend with mostly dry conditions as an area of low pressure moves East.

The holiday weekend will be dry and near 70 degrees for most of Southeast Michigan on Sunday and Monday.