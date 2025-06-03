Michigan AG intervenes after Consumers Energy asks for $436M rate hike

A rate hike started in April for Consumers Energy electric customers, and the company is already well into the process of requesting an even bigger rate increase in 2026 to the tune of $436 million.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that her office filed a notice of intervention with the Michigan Public Service Commission on the pending request. Consumers Energy filed its intention to bump up the rates in 2026 on March 28, seven days after the last increase was approved, and the full application went to the agency on Monday.

If the application is approved as presented, it "would increase overall rates by 9.2% and hike household rates by 13.3%," the attorney general's report said.

A pretrial hearing on the case is scheduled for July 2.

The Consumers Energy service area includes much of mid-Michigan and part of Southeast Michigan. The company has about 1.9 million electricity customers and about 1.8 million natural gas customers.

"Without rate relief, Consumers Energy's retail electric rates will be so low as to deprive Consumers Energy of a reasonable return on the Company's property," the pending application states.

Under state law, utility companies can file a rate hike request once every 12 months.

Nessel has complained in the past about that turnaround time.

"The State is allowing these billion-dollar businesses to ask for more and more before anyone can even gauge the impact of the previous rate hike," she said. "Meaning they're back asking for more money before anybody knows if their proposed investments made any difference in reliability or affordability for customers."

The Consumers Energy electric rate hike increase for 2025 was 2.8% for residential customers, effective April 4.

The 2026 request cites "increasingly severe weather and ongoing deterioration of the system" and its goal of meeting certain revenue marks as the basis for the next increase. Consumers Energy also seeks to recover deferred distribution costs through a separate 12-month surcharge, the attorney general's office said.

"This is at least among the largest rate hikes Consumers has ever requested, if not the largest itself," Nessel said about the new filing.

Nessel's office routinely files an intervention in major utility rate cases pending with the Michigan Public Service Commission. The attorney general's staff and experts then review the applications and expenditures that are detailed in the documents.