Construction underway on $12 million park in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Construction on a multi-million-dollar park in Westland is now underway.

Since last week, crews have been hard at work clearing the lot off Nankin Boulevard near Warren Road to make way for the city's new park called Nankin Square.

"This space is going to be one of the most unique spaces in Southeast Michigan," said Westland chief business development officer Alex Garza.

An overview of Nankin Square. City of Westland

Garza says the $12 million project will create a unique atmosphere compared to a traditional park.

Once finished, it will include an amphitheater, play areas for kids, a walking path and even a space for food trucks along the boulevard.

"One of the things I tell folks is Westland doesn't have a traditional downtown. So, this is another tool to really establish that downtown feel. Might not necessarily be the downtown we're looking for, but it's a start," Garza said.

Westland Chief Business Development Officer Alex Garza speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. CBS Detroit

Garza says the city is committed to revitalizing the area surrounding the Westland Mall, which is nearby and has been described as an eyesore by residents for years.

"Westland Mall has been declining for some years now, and I think a lot of malls have been, and I think a big part of the city's responsibility has been to do what we can with the resources we have. What we can do is create economic opportunity around the mall to really try to bring that mall up as much as we can and to be able to spur economic development and growth," said Garza.

Nankin Square has been in the works for two years. The park is expected to be open to the public in September 2025.

View more photos of Nankin Square below:

City of Westland

City of Westland

City of Westland

City of Westland

City of Westland

City of Westland

City of Westland

City of Westland

City of Westland