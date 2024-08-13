Watch CBS News
Local Community

Construction underway on $12 million park in Westland

By Alysia Burgio

/ CBS Detroit

New Westland park under construction
New Westland park under construction 01:44

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Construction on a multi-million-dollar park in Westland is now underway.

Since last week, crews have been hard at work clearing the lot off Nankin Boulevard near Warren Road to make way for the city's new park called Nankin Square.

"This space is going to be one of the most unique spaces in Southeast Michigan," said Westland chief business development officer Alex Garza.

the-annex-1-plan-view.jpg
An overview of Nankin Square. City of Westland

Garza says the $12 million project will create a unique atmosphere compared to a traditional park.

Once finished, it will include an amphitheater, play areas for kids, a walking path and even a space for food trucks along the boulevard.

"One of the things I tell folks is Westland doesn't have a traditional downtown. So, this is another tool to really establish that downtown feel. Might not necessarily be the downtown we're looking for, but it's a start," Garza said.

nankin-2.png
Westland Chief Business Development Officer Alex Garza speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. CBS Detroit

Garza says the city is committed to revitalizing the area surrounding the Westland Mall, which is nearby and has been described as an eyesore by residents for years.

"Westland Mall has been declining for some years now, and I think a lot of malls have been, and I think a big part of the city's responsibility has been to do what we can with the resources we have. What we can do is create economic opportunity around the mall to really try to bring that mall up as much as we can and to be able to spur economic development and growth," said Garza.

Nankin Square has been in the works for two years. The park is expected to be open to the public in September 2025.

View more photos of Nankin Square below:

the-annex-2-east-overall.jpg
City of Westland
the-annex-3-east-plaza.jpg
City of Westland
the-annex-4-multi-purpose-zone.jpg
City of Westland
the-annex-5-biergarten.jpg
City of Westland
the-annex-6-amphitheater.jpg
City of Westland
the-annex-7-adventure-play.jpg
City of Westland
the-annex-8-nature-play.jpg
City of Westland
the-annex-9-bridge-at-city-hall.jpg
City of Westland
the-annex-10-support-building.jpg
City of Westland
Alysia Burgio
alysia-burgio-dec-13-2022-8242.jpg

Growing up in Metro Detroit, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a lifelong dream for Alysia Burgio.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.