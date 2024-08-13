Watch CBS News

New Westland park under construction

Construction on a multi-million-dollar park in Westland is now underway. Since last week, crews have been hard at work clearing the lot off Nankin Boulevard near Warren Road to make way for the city's new park called Nankin Square.
