Dingell helps introduce bill to revoke pensions for Congress members convicted of rape, trafficking, exploitation

Rep. Debbie Dingell is one of two U.S. House members — one from each side of the political aisle — introducing legislation that would strip federal retirement benefits from members of Congress convicted of serious sexual offenses and redirect those funds to victims.

Dingell (D-Michigan) and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-New York) introduced the End Government Pension for Sexual Abusers Act, which would revoke taxpayer-funded pensions for current or former members of Congress convicted of crimes including sexual assault, rape, child sex trafficking, and sexual exploitation of minors.

The bill would also apply to convictions for similar crimes in foreign countries.

Under the legislation, any pension benefits stripped from a convicted member would be awarded to victims rather than returned to the federal government.

Dingell and Malliotakis said the bill was prompted in part by multiple members of Congress who resigned in recent months following serious allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

"Public service is a privilege, and anyone convicted of these horrific crimes should not receive taxpayer-funded pensions," Dingell said. "Congress must hold itself to the same standards of accountability we expect everywhere else."

The full list of offenses covered under the bill includes transfer or production of obscene material to minors, sex trafficking of children, sexual assault or rape, sexual abuse or exploitation of a minor, and sexual abuse resulting in death.