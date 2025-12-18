Competency hearing ordered for man charged in fatal stabbing of estranged wife at Meijer gas station

A judge has ordered a competency review in the case of a Metro Detroit man charged with killing his estranged wife at a Meijer gas station.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Sidney Emmanuel Davis Jr., 25, of Utica, participated in a probable cause conference Tuesday before Judge Stephen S. Sierawski at 41-A District Court in Shelby Township. During that hearing, the judge referred Davis to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry for an evaluation of his competency to stand trial.

His next scheduled court appearance is a review hearing on Jan. 29, the prosecutor's office said.

"Establishing competency allows the case to move forward with certainty and finality, so that the charges can be resolved in a lawful manner and justice can be pursued on behalf of the victim and the victim's family," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

The Sept. 21 altercation and stabbing that led to a charge of first-degree, premeditated murder happened when Davis and his estranged wife, Stella Davis, met at the Meijer gas station on Hall Road in Shelby Township. Their son was in the woman's car at the gas station, and the two had arrangements for a custody exchange. Sidney Davis had filed for divorce on Sept. 3, according to court documents.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The child is now under the care of other relatives.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.