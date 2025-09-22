Woman dead after stabbing at a Meijer gas station in Shelby Township, suspect in custody

A woman has died as a result of her injuries after a stabbing at a Meijer gas station in Macomb County, Michigan.

Both the victim and suspect were residents of Utica and knew each other, the Shelby Township Police Department report said, adding "this was not a random attack."

The assault happened about 5 p.m. at the gas station at 15031 Hall Road, Shelby Township. When police arrived, they found the woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to a local hospital and later died of her injuries.

The suspect, who had left the scene, was later taken into custody by Macomb County Sheriff's Office, police said.

While en route to assist police at the gas station, a Macomb County Sheriff's patrol vehicle went into a retention pond under circumstances the sheriff's office explained as related to road conditions. The deputy who was driving the patrol vehicle was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

The stabbing incident remains under investigation by Shelby Township police.