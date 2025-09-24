Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of estranged wife at Meijer gas station in Macomb County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Woman dead after stabbing at a Meijer gas station in Shelby Township
Woman dead after stabbing at a Meijer gas station in Shelby Township 01:54

A man has been charged with first-degree murder related to the fatal stabbing of his estranged wife at a Meijer gas station in Macomb County, Michigan. 

The incident happened Sunday. Authorities said the woman, 23-year-old Fatme Davis, died at a hospital as a result of her injuries during the altercation on Hall Road. 

Sydney Emmanuel Davis Jr., 25, of Utica, has now been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. Davis was his estranged wife, prosecutors said. Sydney Davis was arraigned Wednesday at the 41-A District Court in Shelby Township. If convicted, he faces life without the possibility of parole. 

Authorities say Sydney Davis left the scene and was found later in Armada Township with a severe laceration on his hand. He was treated at a hospital for that injury. 

A child whom both are parents of was in the woman's car at the gas station for arrangements of a custody exchange, the prosecutor said. The child is now in the care of another relative. 

The above video originally aired on Sept. 22.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything. 

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.  

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue