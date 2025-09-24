Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of estranged wife at Meijer gas station in Macomb County

A man has been charged with first-degree murder related to the fatal stabbing of his estranged wife at a Meijer gas station in Macomb County, Michigan.

The incident happened Sunday. Authorities said the woman, 23-year-old Fatme Davis, died at a hospital as a result of her injuries during the altercation on Hall Road.

Sydney Emmanuel Davis Jr., 25, of Utica, has now been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. Davis was his estranged wife, prosecutors said. Sydney Davis was arraigned Wednesday at the 41-A District Court in Shelby Township. If convicted, he faces life without the possibility of parole.

Authorities say Sydney Davis left the scene and was found later in Armada Township with a severe laceration on his hand. He was treated at a hospital for that injury.

A child whom both are parents of was in the woman's car at the gas station for arrangements of a custody exchange, the prosecutor said. The child is now in the care of another relative.

