Metro Detroit community reacts to Temple Israel attack: "I'm just horrified"

The attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield has sent shockwaves across Metro Detroit, with many still grappling with the idea that an attack on the Jewish community would happen so close to home.

"Not again. It made me very sad," said Stage Deli Owner and Jewish community member Steven Goldberg.

CBS Detroit

"I'm just horrified, I'm dumbfounded this kind of stuff continues to happen. I can't imagine, and I can't imagine having a child in that school," said resident Christine Wadsworth.

Shock and disbelief are common feelings after Thursday's attack at Temple Israel.

Rabbi Jason Miller tells CBS News Detroit he's thankful for the heroic actions of Temple Israel's security team, but says the traumatic events will haunt the community.

"Yesterday was such a tragedy, but it could have been so much worse. I mean, we really did avert a major, major crisis," Miller said. "All of these kids, these adults who were in the building yesterday ... mentally, psychologically, this will definitely hurt."

CBS Detroit

U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who has ties to Temple Israel, calls the attack an act of antisemitism.

"The number of messages I've received from people here in Michigan who feel fear and say I'm not sure I want to come tonight to shabbat services or I want to come to something that that is the effect of terror," Slotkin said.

Suzanne Schatz, a 27-year member at Temple Israel, is one of those community members who feel afraid.

"I'm not going to temple tonight. We go every Friday night. I'm still very frightened to be around that area," Schatz said.

At a time when tensions are high, this tight-knit community tells CBS News Detroit it's crucial to lean on one another.

"We live in a world that is very much fractured, and we all need to work together to make it a better place," Miller said.